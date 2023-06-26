Opinion

By Editorial staff
26 Jun 2023
Cheetahs, Pumas prove they belong at the top

The Cheetahs deserve a lot more from SA Rugby than what they are currently getting and so, too, the Pumas.

The Cheetahs and Pumas in action during the Currie Cup final on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

South Africa’s premier domestic rugby competition, the Currie Cup, reached its climax on Saturday when the Cheetahs beat the Pumas 25-17 in the final in Bloemfontein.

Currie Cup final

While the match was a tight affair, with the outcome only decided late on, it was far from thrilling. There was not a current Springbok player in sight, though Ruan Pienaar of the Cheetahs, at 39, looked like he could still pull on the famous green and gold jersey.

In an emergency in this World Cup year … who knows, perhaps there will be a recall for the Cheetahs’ big star?

The stadium in Bloemfontein was only three-quarter full, leaving one wondering whether there is still a place in SA rugby for the Currie Cup – especially now that the so-called “big four” play in the United Rugby Championship and other Europe-based competitions.

The Cheetahs, though, deserve a lot more from SA Rugby than what they are currently getting and so, too, the Pumas, who have made a big step up in domestic rugby in recent years.

Another final took place on Saturday, in New Zealand, when the Crusaders won a seventh Super Rugby title under coach Scott Robertson.

They beat the Chiefs 25-20 in what will be a warning to the Springboks … New Zealand rugby is as healthy as ever.

