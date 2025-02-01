Citizens triumph over proposed Eskom tariff increase

The public’s collective action forces Eskom’s tariff hike down, proving that the voice of the people can make a difference.

Eskom will be increasing electricity costs by 12.7% from 1 April 2025. Picture: iStock

During the protests against the ill-conceived e-tolls, the public showed how strong they are if they stand together.

After years of resistance, the public managed to end the ludicrous scheme of forcing motorists to pay for using the highways after failing to even consult them.

“People power” was again in action after the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) announced this week that Eskom will get a 12.7% increase in the 2025-2026 financial year, instead of the 36% increase applied for.

The hike – double the inflation rate – will hurt, but can you imagine a 36% increase for an economy that is limping?

ALSO READ: City Power warns residents to brace for load shedding from 5pm

South Africans came out in numbers across the country to fight the outrageous proposed hike and although a 12.7% increase will still have a massive effect on people’s pockets, we should still celebrate the power of the people.

Nersa received more than 1 200 written responses from non-government organisations, civil society groups, community organisations, political parties, trade unions, activists, business leaders, local government and the public.

We cannot allow state-owned entities and government to force people struggling to make ends meet, to fork out even more for basic services.

The people have spoken.

NOW READ: At least electricity tariff increase is not 36%, but still 3 times inflation rate