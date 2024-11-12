City of Joburg’s hypocrisy: Pot, kettle, black

Joburg's dispute with Eskom over charges mirrors its own treatment of residents, highlighting double standards and unfair practices.

It is ironic that the City of Joburg, in trying to portray itself as defending ratepayers against a grasping Eskom, uses the same argument that it refuses to allow its own consumers to use.

The city claims it is in dispute with Eskom over charges – and is outraged that the power utility expects to be paid what is owed before discussing the dispute.

This is exactly what City Power does when a resident challenges its charges.

That is one of many bizarre aspects to the head-butting taking place between Eskom and the city.

Firstly, the power supplier has not explained why, in its threat to withdraw electricity supplies in Joburg, it chose just four substations to disconnect.

Most of those were in areas where many residents pay their bills, unlike Soweto, where the debt owed to City Power has ballooned into multiple billions over the years and yet no effective action has been taken – either by the city or by Eskom, which does supply some of the power.

While we sympathise with Eskom trying to get what it is owed, the threat of collective punishment is not only irrational, it is also unconstitutional. But matters should never have got to this stage.