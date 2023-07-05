Corruption, lack of accountability drive South Africans away

By Sibusiso Mkwanazi

“I am leaving South Africa for Australia, the US or Europe.”

For a long time, these words were uttered by white and privileged South Africans who had dual citizenship.

Our beloved country is going wrong in so many ways that these words are now being muttered by black and brown people, who have also had enough.

It has become difficult to be proud of being a South African.

If it is not blatant corruption, then it is some or other deal that benefits a few.

This week, in no uncertain terms, we were once again reminded that we are not seen and heard by the ruling party and others who are meant to be on our side.

The South African Police Service’s (Saps) VIP Protection Unit brutally assaulted a motorist and passengers on the N1, near Fourways.

These thugs – who were brandishing high-caliber weapons – took turns in kicking and verbally abusing the occupants.

We can only assume that the motorist’s crime was that he did not move out of the blue light brigade’s way in less than 0.1 seconds, as their An Insensitive Idiot’s Guide to be a VIP Protection Officer handbook demands.

As South Africans, we are so over such instances of impunity.

We all know that an investigation is going to be undertaken – only because a fellow motorist recorded the incident – then some of the perpetrators will be found guilty and lose their jobs.

After the media hype and Twitter storm is over, they will then be rehired in different roles.

If this assault was an isolated incident, some would think it is not so bad. But look at history and you will see that impunity is leading to anarchy.

When last did one of those exorbitantly expensive commissions of inquiry result in justice? Even if they deliver some or other outcome, when last was action taken?

The Saps VIP Protection Unit know that they are going to get a slap on the wrist for their atrocious and utterly unacceptable behaviour.

They do not care about the trauma and physical abuse they inflicted not only on those passengers but on all of us as South Africans.

That is why these instances will keep happening. A fish rots at the head, so it is unsurprising that those who report to Number One know they are protected, no matter what they do.

All of their wrongdoing will be stuffed away in a sofa on a farm in Limpopo, to be forgotten like it never happened. I am leaving South Africa for Australia, the US or Europe.