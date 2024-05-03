Daily news update: SA would ‘never’ accept migrants from UK | Man falls through mall roof and dies | Zuma’s disciplinary hearing

In today’s news, a government spokesperson said South Africa would never accept migrants from the UK as Rwanda is doing, a man has fallen through a roof and to his death at a shopping centre in Middelburg, and former president Jacob Zuma will be hauled before the ANC National Disciplinary Committee next week.

We also look at how a defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial accused the state of being dishonest about needing more time, how the ANC, DA and EFF plan to tackle crime should they win at the elections and former Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been awarded an honorary doctorate.

SA ‘would never accept’ offer to take in migrants deported from UK

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) had no plans to take in migrants and asylum seekers deported from the UK to Africa.

According to Al Jazeera, 5,700 migrants and refugees are expected to be deported to Rwanda this year. This after the two countries agreed on a controversial deal.

Man dies after falling through roof at shopping centre

The old Pick n Pay centre in the central business district is currently on lockdown after a man fell through the roof of the centre near the Walter Sisulu Street entrance of the sparsely occupied centre.

The Middelburg Observer can confirm that the man has sadly passed away.

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be hauled before an African National Congress (ANC) disciplinary hearing next week Tuesday for contravening party rules.

This was revealed in a notice of set-down document by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

Senzo Meyiwa: ‘Trial by ambush’ – Mshololo accuses state of being dishonest

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was again postponed on Thursday as the defence lawyers clashed with the state over documents that were either yet to be sent to the defence or sent late.

The trial was expected to resume in the High Court in Pretoria, with cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws expected back on the stand for cross-examination.

‘Mandatory fitness assessments for cops’ – How ANC, DA and EFF plan to tackle crime

In South Africa, where crime rates remain significantly high, political parties have shared their strategies to tackle this pressing issue.

The crime stats in February revealed that 7 710 people were murdered between 1 October and 31 December 2023.

‘I have never tampered with any campaign,’ Ukhozi FM’s Sbongi Ngcobo

In a bid to clear her name, Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo has received a protection order against former sports broadcaster Owen Ndlovu.

Ndlovu accused the station of tampering with the coveted Song of The Year campaign, citing Ngcobo as responsible for the results.

Madala Kunene pleased with The Order of Ikhamanga, but still wants cow from Presidency

Musician Madala Kunene is pleased to have been bestowed The Order of Ikhamanga by President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of a surgery to remove his prostate.

“Many artists have died without receiving this Order of Ikhamanga; it hurts when they remember you when you’re gone. So I’m very pleased with the award,” Kunene told The Citizen.

Bok captain Kolisi congratulates coach, Dr Erasmus: ‘He really deserves it’

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has congratulated his coach Rassie Erasmus after the 51-year-old was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the North-West University in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Kolisi, with the Webb Ellis Cup in hand, and Erasmus attended the inauguration on Thursday, with hundreds, if not thousands, of fans turning out on the campus to cheer on the two-time World Cup winners.

WATCH: Percy Tau finds the net in Al Ahly win

Percy Tau grabbed his fifth league goal of the season for Al Ahly on Wednesday night, and his first since October, as they won 2-1 at Ismaily in the Egyptian Premier League.

The Lion of Judah’s snapshot from outside the box took a massive deflection and flew past Ismaily goalkeeper Ahmed Adel to put Ahly 1-0 up in the 33rd minute.

