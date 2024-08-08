Dallas proves age is but a number

Grey-haired Dallas Oberholzer sported a zebra shirt at one stage and proudly wore our national flag as he competed in skateboarding.

South Africa’s Dallas Oberholzer competes in the men’s park skateboarding prelims during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

For South African skateboarder Dallas Oberholzer, who lost out on an Olympic final berth, there’s a strong case to be made for 40 being the new 18…

At the less-than-tender age of 46, he was one of the oldest competitors at this year’s Games, having taken up the sport when it was considered an activity for rebels and outlaws.

ALSO READ: SA skater Dallas Oberholzer flips out of Tokyo with a smile

He and Denmark’s Rune Glifberg – also 46 – finished last and second last in the overall standings, beaten by kids who could have been their kids.

But they loved it, proving that there is still a whole lot of teen rebel inside them.

Oberholzer who, like Glifberg, has had a long and illustrious career in the sport, said: “I don’t think ever again there will be guys in their 40s. I think you’ll be lucky to make it here in your 30s in the future.”

ALSO READ: Track and field athletes lead the charge on day 12 for Team SA

Grey-haired Oberholzer sported a zebra shirt at one stage and proudly wore our national flag.

He’s proud, too, to have been in at the beginning of a sport taking the world by storm.

He proved that you can keep rocking (and rolling) as the years go by because age really just is a number.