Olympics not over for Wayde, as SA sprinters gear up for relays

Van Niekerk is available for the 4x100m relay, but he is more likely to play a key role in the 4x400m event.

While fans back home might not have enjoyed watching Wayde van Niekerk fade to seventh place in his 200m semifinal at the Olympic Games on Wednesday night, the cloud hanging over his individual performance has a silver lining.

After opting out of the 400m event ahead of the Paris showpiece and taking a spot in the 200m event – with Luxolo Adams controversially being dropped from the squad – Van Niekerk was never really expected to fight for a medal.

Since returning from a long-term knee injury a few years ago, the 400m world record holder hasn’t run faster than 20.29 over the 200m distance, and it was unlikely that he was going to find a place in the final.

But by avoiding three (or potentially four) rounds of 400m races, and running only two 200m races, he should have enough energy left to play a key role in the relays.

Which relay?

There is a possibility that Van Niekerk will compete in the 4x100m event, especially after the withdrawal of injured first-choice athlete Benji Richardson.

However, there are already four sprinters in the squad who have shown they have more speed in their legs than Van Niekerk, who ran 20.42 in the 200m heats and 20.72 in the semis.

If Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi, Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza are fit and ready, they are likely to compete in the 4x100m heats on Thursday morning (11.35am). Sinesipho Dambile, in Paris as a member of the relay squad, is also available.

Van Niekerk is more likely to focus on the 4x400m event, with the heats being held on Friday, where he should boost a strong South African team.

Chasing medals

It remains unclear exactly what national relay coach Paul Gorries has planned, but regardless of where Van Niekerk slots in, both SA relay teams have the speed and the depth to challenge for medals.

It won’t be easy, and the 4x100m squad in particular have a lot of work to do just to get through a tough first-round heat, but both squads will be confident of their chances.

And it will be a fitting end to Van Niekerk’s spectacular Olympic career, which included 400m gold at the Rio 2016 Games, if he can step on the podium one final time.