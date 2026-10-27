‘Deadbeat’ ANC must pay R40m debt before getting IEC funds

Company needs its money now before ANC gets funding and blows that as Americans call those who 'welsh on' debts deadbeat

The one thing you cannot accuse the ANC of – and especially when it was the sole governing party in the country – is fiscal responsibility.

At all levels of government, stupendous amounts of cash have been squandered and looted and debts not paid.

So, no surprise to see that it is due to go to court to fight to keep access to funding which it is legally due from the Electoral Commission of South Africa, in the face of an attempt by a business to effectively attach the money to cover an outstanding debt of R40 million.

The size of what is owed is made worse by the fact the ANC has been ducking and diving paying what it owes for more than six years… and reneged on multiple pledges, including by current Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Pleas for repayment have only drawn almost as fanciful promises as those trotted out at regular rallies.

But, as for many ANC creditors – and ordinary people, sadly – it’s been a bitter life, not a better one.

The company needs its money now – before the ANC gets funding and blows that.

The Americans call those who welsh on their debts a “deadbeat”. If that shoe fits, wear it, ANC.