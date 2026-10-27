Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

‘Deadbeat’ ANC must pay R40m debt before getting IEC funds

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

27 October 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Company needs its money now before ANC gets funding and blows that as Americans call those who 'welsh on' debts deadbeat

'Deadbeat' ANC must pay R40m debt before getting IEC funds

ANC flag, Picture: Michel Bega

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The one thing you cannot accuse the ANC of – and especially when it was the sole governing party in the country – is fiscal responsibility.

At all levels of government, stupendous amounts of cash have been squandered and looted and debts not paid.

So, no surprise to see that it is due to go to court to fight to keep access to funding which it is legally due from the Electoral Commission of South Africa, in the face of an attempt by a business to effectively attach the money to cover an outstanding debt of R40 million.

The size of what is owed is made worse by the fact the ANC has been ducking and diving paying what it owes for more than six years… and reneged on multiple pledges, including by current Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Pleas for repayment have only drawn almost as fanciful promises as those trotted out at regular rallies.

But, as for many ANC creditors – and ordinary people, sadly – it’s been a bitter life, not a better one.

The company needs its money now – before the ANC gets funding and blows that.

The Americans call those who welsh on their debts a “deadbeat”. If that shoe fits, wear it, ANC.

Read more on these topics

ANC debt Editorials
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Eugene de Kock recounts thallium poisonings and source of bombing instructions
Elections 2026 Father killed in scuffle for water as family vows to vote for ‘the ANC of Mandela’
Elections 2026 Mbalula blasts DA for calling Western Cape residents ‘refugees’, warns ANC collapse would harm SA [VIDEO]
News ‘Damning’ report reveals Tshwane mayor knew about water crisis, claims DA’s Brink
Crime OR Tambo drug bust: 250kg cocaine worth R200m seized in major crackdown

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News