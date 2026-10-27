Experts say policing alone not alone enough to curb gang violence

SA not winning fight against gang violence on Cape Flats, says ISS expert Willem Els as authorities treat symptoms only.

Policing alone is not enough to curb gang-related violence in SA, with experts calling for a comprehensive strategy that addresses the root causes of gangsterism, while strengthening law enforcement.

These observations follow a shooting in Steenberg, Cape Town, on Saturday, which claimed the lives of five people and left three others wounded.

Shooting in Steenberg claimed lives of five people

In a statement, the SA Police Service (Saps) said detectives from the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit were investigating five counts of murder and three of attempted murder over the shooting.

“Preliminary reports indicate the victims were drinking at a residence at 8pm when gunmen entered and fired several shots indiscriminately. Four men and a woman between the ages of 21 and 33 died at the scene,” police said.

The three wounded, a man and two women, were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Willem Els, an expert from the Institute for Security Studies, said SA was not winning the fight against gang violence on the Cape Flats.

He added authorities are treating the symptoms, rather than tackling the underlying causes.

SA not winning fight against gang violence – Els

Els raised concerns about allegedly compromised policing and brazen gangs that appeared to have little fear of the consequences, making it difficult for law enforcement to tackle the violence effectively.

He said a holistic, whole-of-society approach was needed, combining effective policing with community upliftment, job creation and interventions to address socioeconomic challenges.

Communities had previously mobilised against drugs because they felt police were failing them, yet the problem has persisted for decades, he said.

“Without a comprehensive strategy and operational plan, we risk having the same conversations about gang violence in another 10 years,” added Els.

“We are not winning the fight. We are just putting a bandage on the wound.”

Holistic whole of society approach needed

He said the country needed to confront the underlying causes of violence instead of continually responding to its consequences.

The call echoes that of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition, which has urged the government to involve civil society in the fight against gangsterism in the Western Cape.

The coalition has also called for gangsterism to be declared a provincial disaster, arguing a coordinated response is needed to tackle the scourge effectively.

However, Ian Cameron, parliament’s portfolio committee on police chair, has called for tougher action against gang-related violence, saying law enforcement agencies must exert sustained pressure on gang leaders and their networks.

“Gangs, especially their leaders, must face relentless pressure,” he said.

Cameron calls for tougher action

“Tactical teams executing warrants, doors being kicked down if need be and K9 dog units searching for illegal guns and drugs are needed.

“They must have nowhere to operate with impunity.” He said prosecutors should vigorously oppose bail for armed gang suspects wherever the evidence supported such opposition.

Cameron also urged authorities to target financial networks sustaining organised crime.

“Cut off their lifeblood. SA Revenue Service, banks and investigators must follow the money, freeze criminal proceeds through lawful processes and shut down the kingpins’ access to banking for criminal business,” he said.

Cameron added that the City of Cape Town’s metro police needed expanded investigative powers to help sustain pressure on gangs.

Gangs, especially leaders, must face relentless pressure from tactical teams

Describing the Lavender Hill shooting as horrific, Cameron expressed his sympathy for the victims, their families and residents living in fear.

“After weeks of violence and chaos, what is Operation Prosper actually achieving?” he asked.

Cameron said Saps and military leadership needed to demonstrate tangible results instead of offering further assurances.

“Expanding the City of Cape Town’s policing powers, including investigative powers for its metro police, is urgently needed to strengthen the fight against gangs. Communities need protection and investigations that lead to convictions. They cannot keep paying for government failure with their lives,” he said.

Witness Maluleke, a senior criminologist at the University of Limpopo, said the country’s continued struggle against gang-related violence was a serious cause for concern.

Serious cause of concern

“The recurring shootings and loss of innocent lives suggest that our current responses are not yielding the desired results,” Maluleke said.

He called for a rethink of the country’s approach, with evidence-based strategies that address the root causes of gang violence, while strengthening intelligence-led policing and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and communities.

“We cannot continue responding to these incidents after lives have been lost. There must be a proactive, coordinated and sustained effort to prevent violence and protect vulnerable communities,” he said.