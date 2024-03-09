Soweto derby win will boost points

Pirates are a point ahead of Chiefs, with SuperSport United and Cape Town City on the same points as Stellies.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have absolutely no realistic chance of winning the DStv Premiership, but there is still plenty to play for when the two meet in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium this afternoon.

This is the one game on the South African football calendar that all but guarantees a capacity crowd, and both Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will be desperate to give their fans something to smile about, not just those at the stadium, but the millions watching back home on television, too.

ALSO READ: Six key players to look out for when Chiefs take on Pirates

On top of this, as Mamelodi Sundowns may as well be handed their seventh-straight league trophy right now, there is a decent battle in the offing for second spot… and a place in next season’s Caf Champions League.

Heading into this weekend’s fixtures, there were just two points separating Chiefs, in sixth place on the table, from Stellenbosch in second.

Pirates are a point ahead of Chiefs, with SuperSport United and Cape Town City on the same points as Stellies.

This is quite a log jam and one that Chiefs and Pirates have stated their intentions to get onto the top of. A win today would certainly boost those chances.