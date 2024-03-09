Mabasa sees Chiefs game as opportunity for Pirates to regain form

'We have to pick ourselves up leading to the Soweto derby'" said the striker.

Going into the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs after a disappointing result can be demoralising, but Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa believes winning the derby might be just what they need.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs defender Ngezana makes Bafana squad for Algeria clash

Pirates drew 1-1 with bottom of the table side Cape Town Spurs in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Mabasa says the clash against Spurs was very difficult, but they could have won the match with the chances they created.

“It was a very difficult game. It is always difficult to play a team that plays a low-block. You have to find ways to crack them down and create opportunities for the team. I believe that we created enough opportunities to win the game, I think we were just unfortunate,” said Mabasa.

“And yes, after last night’s (Wednesday) performance the morale is down, but we have to pick ourselves up leading to the Soweto derby. This will be a big game, but there is no better way to regain our form than beating our rivals.”

Sea Robber returns

Mabasa, who returned to the Sea Robber ship from a loan spell from Moroka Swallows in the January transfer window, has already made three appearances for the club and scored one goal.

Pirates won the last meeting between the two Soweto clubs, recording a 1-0 victory with the goal coming from striker Evidence Makgopa in the 20th minute last year in November.

ALSO READ: Riveiro says Soweto derby came at right time for Pirates

They will be eager to do a double against their crosstown rivals and get back to winning ways, especially after dropping points against Spurs