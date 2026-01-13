Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Discovery backs down after bullying its own members

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

13 January 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Discovery’s repayment demand showed contempt for members until public backlash forced an apology.

Discovery backs down after bullying its own members

Disovery Health’s head officer in Sandton. Picture: Moneyweb

We’ve said this before but it bears repeating: South African customers can be summed up simply with the slogan “The answer’s No! Now, what is the question?”

Big corporates, used to arrogantly ignoring their customers, even actively abuse them in a manner apparatchik civil servants in a government parastatal or department would be proud of.

But Discovery Health hit a new low recently when it advised 16 507 of its members that the scheme had made an error in making payouts and that the money would have to be repaid by members themselves.

Reports said the company suggested a “payment plan”, taking the money from refunds due and even handing members over to debt collectors.

ALSO READ: Discovery to cough up after major medication claims mistake

Put simply, they were telling customers: we messed up, but you’re going to pay.

Not a good look at all. Fortunately, sense has now prevailed and, according to a deeply apologetic note from CEO Ron Whelan, Discovery Health will absorb the book losses – estimated by experts to be between R50 million and R100 million.

Whelan’s apology has been described as simple and sincere and an object lesson to other CEOs that their companies’ income comes from human beings, who are so much more than just numbers on a balance sheet.

Read more on these topics

bullying discovery health Opinion

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Matric ‘I feel like someone is going to pinch me’: Two matriculants from St John’s headed to Harvard University
News GNU partner accuses Lamola of ‘abdication’ of responsibility over naval drill
News Kruger National Park a no-go after severe weather lashes Limpopo and Mpumalanga: What you need to know
Matric Disability, bullying, no money and self-doubt: How SA’s top matrics overcame the odds
Matric IEB announces 98.31% pass rate: Here’s how many got a bachelor’s degree pass

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp