Djokovic’s setback doesn’t spell the end

Djokovic’s Australian Open exit is just a bump in the road. With a record of resilience, his quest for more Grand Slam titles is far from over.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a return against Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka during their men’s singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2025. Picture: Adrian DENNIS / AFP.

You’ve got to feel for former world No 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic.

His attempt at a staggering 11th Australian Open title ended with a limp and a whimper in Melbourne yesterday morning after he retired injured with a thigh muscle tear in his left leg.

He made the call after losing the first set tiebreaker to Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the second seed, in the first men’s Grand Slam semifinal of the year, in search of extending his record of singles Grand Slam titles to 25. But it wasn’t to be…

Djokovic has had a love-hate relationship with the Australian Open over the years on a surface that he has made his own.

Australian government officials refused to grant him a visa to compete at the 2022 Australian Open after he revealed he wasn’t vaccinated.

The following year he won the tournament.

Earlier this tournament, the Serbian refused to give an on-court interview following unacceptable remarks from a presenter, Channel 9 journalist Tony Jones, who had mocked the Serbian by saying he was a “has-been” while on air.

esterday, Djokovic received some boos from the crowd when he left prematurely, but Zverev defended him: “Novak has done absolutely everything he could on the tennis court in the past 20 years. He’s won this tournament with an abdominal tear where most players can’t even continue playing. He’s won this tournament with a hamstring tear. He’s a 10-time champion [in Melbourne].”

He’ll be 38 when the next Grand Slam starts Paris at the end of May for the French Open. He’s won that title on three occasions. You’d be foolish writing him off claiming another one. He’s just that good.