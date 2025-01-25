Expropriation Bill: Will it break or make the GNU?

The Expropriation Bill is more than just a legal change—it could mark the end for the GNU. Will land reform deepen the government’s divisions?

In the form of the Expropriation Bill signed into law this week, the government of national unity (GNU) faces its biggest test yet, just six months after forming.

In the six months since joining there have been hurdles.

The proposal of National Health Insurance (NHI) is gathering steam to be implemented despite resistance from so many quarters, while the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill into law last year tested waters but has not ended relationships between the unlikely members of our new friendly government.

The signing into law of the Expropriation of Land Act will ruffle more than just a few feathers.

In short, the sentence that has caused alarm is “the expropriation of land with nil compensation and certain instances where expropriation with nil compensation may be appropriate in the public interest to enable land reform and redress”.

Threaten anyone that government can legally take their land without compensating them for it and you rightfully have a hornet’s nest on your hands.

It seems this matter will head to the courts.

Many believe this is a good thing as it will test our constitution and settle the matter once and for all.

AfriForum’s head of public relations Ernst van Zyl said: “The South African farming community now face additional pressure from the possibility of land expropriation, which threatens not only their financial security, but also their ability to ensure food security.”

This is more than a Bill being signed into law. It could be make or break for the GNU. Watch this space.

