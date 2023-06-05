Govt, private sector must do more to help youth find jobs

By Editorial staff

Finding employment is getting harder. Our shocking unemployment figures hammer this home and, sadly, it’s only going to get worse unless brave initiatives by brave individuals and groups are introduced to create more jobs.

SA’s unemployment crisis

The scarcity of jobs often sees skilled workers leaving for abroad, or falling by the wayside, while many

school leavers never reach their full potential as they settle for a job that will merely put food on the table.

In short: we need to create more jobs. Or, at the very least, give youngsters the opportunity to blossom.

Step up Sol-Tech, a college in Centurion, Tshwane, that caters for Afrikaans-speaking post-school young

adults. They’ve come in for criticism for excluding a large part of the population, but at least they are doing something for students in a bid to cultivate a better life.

Solidarity built the R300 million campus for 1 000 students. They call themselves a civil rights organisation, mobilising Afrikaners and Afrikaans-speakers.

Not a whites-only institution

Contrary to what many feel, it’s not a whites-only institution. However, you must be able to speak Afrikaans or be able to understand lectures in Afrikaans.

According to Sol-Tech managing director Paul van Deventer “all is not lost and South Africans must

come together and do something, instead of relying on government”.

Hope is a powerful tool. At least Solidarity is keeping the dreams of young South Africans alive. Can many

other private and public institutions say the same?

