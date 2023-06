By Thahasello Mphatsoe

Amid all the challenges facing South Africa, the managing director of AfriForum’s Sol-Tech college, Paul van Deventer, believes not all is lost and that South Africans must come together and do something instead of relying on the government to improve the standard of living.

Sol-Tech, situated in Centurion, Tshwane, is a private Afrikaans technical college launched in 2007.

Read Article: Sol-Tech College calls for more mother tongue language training