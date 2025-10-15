Do the right thing, Lesufi – resign

Panyaza Lesufi talks justice, but his record on waste and mismanagement suggests otherwise.

At first glance, the news that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has suspended his health department head might sound like the wheels of justice finally starting to roll on the weapons-grade looting of funds intended for patients at the Tembisa Hospital.

But, as in many things political in this country, one corruption swallow does not nearly make an honest summer.

Lesufi is no stranger to questionable dealings, with the hundreds of millions wasted on supposed school sanitation during Covid having happened on his watch as education MEC.

So, will he now suddenly become our provincial crusader for justice? It’s difficult to believe that could happen.

Then there is the ongoing example of the rogues (or alleged rogues) involved in state capture and the looting of an estimated R1 trillion-plus in taxpayer money.

There have been plenty of revelations in places like the Zondo commission, but how many of the high-level ANC comrades allegedly involved in the malfeasance are actually wearing prison uniforms at the moment? Exactly.

Our major political party is a past master at seeming to take action and allowing time to slowly soak up the anger of the people until they forget what has been done to them.

Example: the endless “Stalingrad defence” which has been used for more than 20 years to keep Jacob Zuma from having to account for his alleged arms deal corruption.

The principle of “innocent until proven guilty” is a powerful weapon in the hands of those who use the very money they looted to pay high-powered lawyers to put up legal road blocks.

Cynically, one might say we have to wait and see what, if anything, happens to people like suspended Gauteng health head of department Lesiba Malotana.

But, more importantly, what happens to Lesufi? This happened, again, on his watch.

He should do the honourable thing and resign. But don’t hold your breath on that…

