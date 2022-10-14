Lunga Mzangwe
3 minute read
14 Oct 2022
5:07 am
Opinion

Does South Africa deserve coalitions?

Lunga Mzangwe

As the country is fast approaching the 2024 national elections, coalition governance seems to be the order of the day but South Africans seem confused who exactly to vote for in the upcoming polls due to infighting among coalition partners. With the public spat between the Democratic alliance (DA) and ActionSA, parties that largely shared […]

Coalitions
A general view of local elections campaign posters on 10 May 2021, in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
As the country is fast approaching the 2024 national elections, coalition governance seems to be the order of the day but South Africans seem confused who exactly to vote for in the upcoming polls due to infighting among coalition partners. With the public spat between the Democratic alliance (DA) and ActionSA, parties that largely shared an ideology, do we really deserve a coalition government? The coalitions have not worked in the manner they were supposed to where they existed all over the country as parties seem to be only using the partnerships a step ladder to political power. Is the...

Read more on these topics