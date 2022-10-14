Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
14 Oct 2022
5:05 am
Politics

‘Questionable decision-making’ – Cope supports ANC in bid to oust Ekurhuleni mayor

'We will support the motion and want to suggest that the speaker and the chief whip of council, should also go.'

Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell speaks during a meeting at the the Mehlareng stadium in Tembisa, 5 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
While Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell yesterday appeared unfazed by the ANC submission of a vote of no confidence in her leadership, the Congress of the People (Cope) has become the first minority party to throw its weight behind the move – citing her “questionable decision-making” in the coalition government. Ekurhuleni speaker Raymond Dhlamini said the matter was set for debate at the ordinary council meeting on 26 October, with Campbell saying the coalition remained “steadfast in our commitment to serve all the residents”. Optimistic about the success of the ANC’s political offensive to oust Campbell, party caucus spokesperson and chief...

