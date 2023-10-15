Doors, bridges, and walls: The path to mutual understanding and social cohesion

The structures we design and the boundaries we draw mirror the moral imagination of our societies.

Across human history, our constructed environments have been punctuated by three key structures: doors, bridges, and walls.

Each serves as a powerful metaphor in our quest for mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence, and dialogue in these trying times.

As we shape the contours of our shared space, we must consider whether we are building a world of open doors, sturdy bridges and permeable boundaries. Or one of the sealed entries, uncrossed chasms, and oppressive barricades.

Doors: Gateways to Mutual Recognition

Every door, be it metaphorical or physical, serve as boundaries and gateways in our interactions.

While they can protect and demarcate, they also invite and connect. In every society or individual’s psyche, these “doors” represent a safeguard for values and traditions but also stand as signs of respect, requiring permission before granting entry.

The dual nature of doors — either to isolate or to welcome — mirrors our human tendencies. We often guard our spaces and values, yet we also have an intrinsic desire to connect and understand. True dialogue and connection start with recognizing the existence of these doors in our interactions, acknowledging them, and then actively seeking to engage with them.

Stepping through an open door requires courage, leading us beyond our comfort zones to engage with diverse worldviews and cultures directly.

Such experiences expand our perspectives and cultivate empathy and goodwill. Engagement, much like walking through a door, is a conscious act, demanding immersion into others’ viewpoints.

Doors represent not just barriers but bridges, highlighting the intricate dance between maintaining our boundaries and forging authentic human connections.

Bridges: Spanning Divides with Dialogue

In the vast landscape of how people interact with each other and their many different beliefs, bridges stand out as important architectural wonders that connect places that are divided by huge barriers.

These structures show that people have the courage and will to reach out, learn, and live together.

In the same way that bridges go over rough water and keep people safe, they are a metaphor for our trip over the rough waters of misunderstanding, prejudice, and differences.

Every plank, beam, or stone used in the construction of a bridge is a symbol of the small acts of kindness, understanding, and conversation that bring people together.

The middle of a bridge is a neutral area where different points of view meet. This reminds us of how important it is to meet halfway, make compromises, and find mutual respect even when we have strong differences.

Building bridges extends beyond engineering—it’s an art of patience, trust, and perseverance. In our fragmented world, cultivating mutual understanding is akin to constructing a bridge.

These structures symbolize more than mere passage; they stand as a testament to humanity’s unyielding hope for unity amidst diversity. The journey towards connected societies and hearts, though challenging, is a pursuit of immeasurable worth.

Walls: The Barriers We Must Confront

Walls have profoundly shaped human societies throughout history, serving as powerful symbols of division fuelled by fear, misunderstanding, and prejudice.

Walls come in visible and invisible forms. Overt walls like segregation policies, physical barriers, and discriminatory laws openly divide communities, often unjustly.

These walls aimed to isolate and oppress are built from ignorance and distorted ideology.

Internal walls of stereotypes, biases, and misconceptions can deeply affect our perceptions and interactions with those we deem “other.”

These intangible barriers, however, are not unyielding. Through self-reflection, education, and intercultural exchange, we can dismantle them.

With collective resolve and the power of dialogue, policy change, and dedicated effort, seemingly insurmountable walls can transform. The fall of the Berlin Wall stands as a beacon of hope, proving that divisions can indeed be reimagined into bridges of unity.

Walls, historically seen as barriers and symbols of oppression, can be reimagined as foundations for cooperation when approached with vision and nuance.

By reframing these boundaries and understanding their roots, we can transform them into doorways for cultural sharing or bridges symbolizing unity from division.

The human spirit, armed with wisdom, education, and nonviolence, can ensure walls are not eternal markers of disunity but instead enrich our shared journey towards lasting positive change.

The Way Forward

In South Africa, our history has been defined by the doors, bridges, and walls of our constructed environment.

From the walls of apartheid that cruelly divided, to the bridges of reconciliation connecting our reborn nation, these structures have profoundly shaped our quest for mutual understanding and social cohesion.

As we reflect on South Africa’s painful past, we must consider the doors yet to open, bridges yet to build, and walls yet to dismantle on our continued journey toward healing.

Doors still shut by prejudice must be opened to new perspectives that transcend the divisions of history. Bridges still weakened by mistrust must be reinforced through dialogue, justice and shared humanity. The walls of economic inequality must crumble to uncover vibrant possibility.

The pathways we construct as South Africans guide our collective destiny – will they perpetuate barriers of the past or create an inclusive vision for tomorrow?

As we shape the contours of our shared space, we have a moral duty to build a nation of open doors, sturdy bridges and boundaries that protect yet remain permeable.

By opening more doors, strengthening bridges and toppling oppressive walls, we can plant seeds of social cohesion and mutual understanding that bloom into a truly reconciled future.

Ayhan Çetin is director of Turquoise Harmony Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering peace, understanding, and tolerance among diverse cultures and faiths.