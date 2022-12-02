Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
2 Dec 2022
5:00 am
News

Sex offenders registry will not be made public, despite numerous calls

Reitumetse Makwea

“The reason is, if we do, we will be violating the [offender's] right to privacy."

Sex offenders
Picture: iStock
Despite a crescendo of calls for the sex offenders registry to be published for the general public, the department of Justice and Constitutional Development has reiterated its warning against this saying it would fuel mob justice against perpetrators and violating their rights as well. Violating offenders right to privacy Build One SA (Bosa) yesterday visited the Rosebank Police Station with the aim to find out whether it was easy for the public to access the registry, however, the department spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said the register would never be made public. “The reason is, if we do, we will be violating...

Read more on these topics