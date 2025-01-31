DRC: The nation wants answers, Mr President

From coalition tensions to diplomatic clashes over the DRC, Ramaphosa’s leadership is under scrutiny. Can he regain control?

President Cyril Ramaphosa must be wishing he could rewind a week to the snowy mountains of Davos, Switzerland, where he was wooing potential investors and making jokes at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In Switzerland, his only worries were what to wear to combat the cold weather and how to sell his country as a potential investment destination to the world, not the hot reception he would receive back home and on the African continent.

Since returning to South Africa, he has had his hands full, attempting to put out fires wherever he goes.

First up was the backlash to him signing the controversial Expropriation Land Act, with some members of the government of national unity (GNU) only finding out about it via social media.

The DA was particularly incensed by the way he signed off on the Bill, calling for a reset in the relationship and drawing a line in the sand with regards to their coalition going forward.

Other “partner” parties have also expressed their anger at the Bill being pushed through without consultation.

The Act will now be challenged in court and the president has had to spend time calming the coalition waters this week.

Ramaphosa received further hostility for firstly taking a week after the first of 13 South African soldiers were killed by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) before addressing the nation and sending his condolences.

Ramaphosa’s Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga also drew wrath after denying our soldiers fighting in the DRC were under-equipped and, then, snubbing a parliamentary portfolio committee on DRC by cancelling it at the 11th hour and moving it to next week.

The nation wants answers. Why don’t our soldiers have enough ammunition? Why are we even fighting in the DRC? Why haven’t we withdrawn our troops?

But it all came to a head yesterday, when Ramaphosa was slammed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame for his comments that Rwandan soldiers and the M23 were to blame for the surge of fighting in the DRC.

Kagame said: “What has been said about [the conversations I had with Ramaphosa this week] in the media by South African officials and President Ramaphosa himself contains a lot of distortion, deliberate attacks and even lies. If words can change so much from a conversation to a public statement, it says a lot about how these very important issues are being managed.”

He added: “If South Africa wants to contribute to peaceful solutions, that is well and good, but South Africa is in no position to take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator. And if South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.”

Ouch. Being called deceitful by another president is a serious accusation. It has major repercussions.

DA leader John Steenhuisen also touched on it, saying not being able to trust a partner is akin to not wanting to continue a relationship. It’s a blight on one’s character.

Lack of clear and consistent communication has led to this position. We suppose putting out fires comes with the territory of being a president, especially if a leader gets involved in another country’s affairs or makes big moves.

But had he given the public and his coalition members the necessary care from the get-go, we doubt the fires would be raging as fierce as they are.

The ball’s in your court, Mr President. It’s time to speak to the nation. We are all ears.

