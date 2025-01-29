Ramaphosa leading on X, SA Government Leaders on X Report finds

Ramaphosa leads with 2.95 million followers, followed by Bantu Holomisa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

A social media report has revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading on X (formally Twitter) with 2.95 million followers, followed by Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa (682k) and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi (569k).

This was revealed in the fifth edition of the South African Government Leaders on X Report at a high-profile event in Sandton on Tuesday.

Using X

The report by Decode Communications assesses how government leaders use social media platform X to engage with citizens.

It comes at a pivotal moment in South Africa’s democratic journey as the country navigates its first government of national unity (GNU) and grapples with pressing socio-economic challenges.

According to Decode Communications, the report underscores the critical role of social media in fostering transparency, accountability, and trust between leaders and citizens.

SA challenges

In a country where issues like potholes, rising food prices, water shortages, and crime dominate public discourse, X has emerged as a virtual imbizo. In this space, citizens demand direct engagement and meaningful dialogue with their leaders.

What citizens expect

Decode Communications said social media users in the country look to government leaders for accountability, honest answers, service delivery updates, genuine connections, and a humane approach to leadership.

On X, the most popular platform for political discourse, users expect leaders to be present, engaging, and proactive in addressing concerns within their portfolios.

For the fifth consecutive year, Decode Communications has monitored how government leaders and their spokespersons utilise X.

Level of engagement

Lorato Tshenkeng, CEO of Decode Communications, said while more cabinet ministers are now on the platform, the level of engagement and its impact remains disappointing.

“We need leaders [who] are present. X can’t just be used to push announcements and create an illusion of activity. There are burning issues in our country, and we call on our leaders to embrace transparency, empathy, and the courage to have difficult but necessary conversations with the people they serve.”

Key Findings

The 2025 edition of the report expands its scope to include deputy ministers, offering a more comprehensive view of digital engagement across government.

Top performers on X

Most Followed: President Cyril Ramaphosa leads with 2.95 million followers, followed by Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa (682k) and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi (569k).

Most Engaged: President Ramaphosa, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie top the list for engagement.

Most Engaging: McKenzie, Lesufi, and Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube are recognised for their proactive and interactive communication styles.

Verification and credibility

According to the report, only 10 of the 34 ministers on X have verified accounts, raising concerns about credibility in an era of rampant misinformation.

Four ministers have inactive accounts: Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi, and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Newly appointed ministers, including Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber (200.46% growth), Gwarube (108.11% growth), and McKenzie (39.99% growth), experienced significant follower growth, demonstrating the public’s appetite for fresh voices.

The report showed fewer Cabinet spokespeople are active on X, with many accounts dormant or underutilised, signalling a shift in government communication patterns.

Digital Leadership

Tshenkeng said the report serves as a clarion call for government leaders to embrace X as a strategic tool for nation-building.

“By expanding its scope to include deputy ministers, this edition offers a more comprehensive reflection of how government leaders use the platform, which we hope they can use to benefit every South African, beyond any political affiliation. They need to think more about fostering transparency, building trust, and driving meaningful public discourse.”

The Year of two halves

Decode Communications said the 2024 theme, “The Year of Two Halves”, reflects the dual dynamics of the outgoing administration’s legacy-building efforts and the new administration’s mandate to establish trust and vision.

The report highlighted how X played a pivotal role in facilitating communication during this transition, offering lessons for future governance.

Time to lead

Tshenkeng said as South Africa navigates the complexities of coalition governance, the need for strategic digital leadership has never been greater.

She said the South African Government Leaders on X Report challenges leaders to harness the power of social media to engage, inspire, and unite the nation.

“South Africa deserves leadership that speaks not only to its challenges but to its hope and resilience,” said Tshenkeng. “It’s time to lead the conversation — and the nation — forward,” Tshenkeng said.

