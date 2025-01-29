Motshekga insist troops still have supplies and no attacks on SANDF’s DRC bases in 48 hours

The defence minister described the developments in east DRC as 'very volatile'.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga at the Women’s Day Parade in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has dismissed allegations that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are running out of supplies amid ongoing conflict.

Motshekga, accompanied by her deputy Bantu Holomisa and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, addressed the media on Wednesday, providing updates on developments in east DRC.

This followed the deaths of 13 SANDF soldiers due to escalated clashes involving M23 rebels and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia against the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).

Three soldiers were killed on Monday in a mortar bomb attack by M23 near the airport in Goma, where the SANDF has established a military base.

Additionally, nine soldiers lost their lives in combat near Sake last week.

Motshekga visited injured SANDF soldiers in DRC

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Motshekga described the situation in the DRC as “very volatile”.

The minister was in Kinshasa, the DRC’s capital, when the attacks occurred in Sake and later travelled to Goma to visit injured SANDF soldiers.

“The first thing we did was to make sure that we go and retrieve the injured inside. With the support of the UN, we flew in and removed all the deceased and the injured and they were taken to Goma,” she said.

“There are still lots of loose pieces. We will give a proper rundown in terms of what happened.”

ALSO READ: SA calls on international community to assist in DRC conflict

She highlighted ongoing coordination efforts among SAMIDRC member countries, including South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi, to assess the situation.

“So, on a daily basis, we’ve been meeting. On a two-hour basis, we get updates and reports of what is happening.”

The minister reiterated calls for a ceasefire, stating that peace negotiations were the only viable solution to the conflict.

“The general posture that we are taking as the SAMIDRC is to force the parties to go into a peaceful negotiation because our sense is that war is not going to be won through arms.

“It can be only won if people sit down and negotiate. So we have called for a ceasefire.”

SANDF did not surrender – Motshekga

Motshekga also addressed a circulating video showing SANDF soldiers waving a white flag, which sparked speculation about a surrender.

“Unfortunately for us, when we were at Goma, the DRC forces were fighting Rwandan forces over our heads. That’s where we lost the three people.

“So we had to quickly communicate with M23 to say we’re not part of the battle, so don’t fire over our heads.

READ MORE: Portfolio committee meeting on DRC cancelled: Parliamentarians demand explanation

“That’s why then we agreed with them that we’ll hoist the white flag to say we’re not part of the battle — we don’t want to be dragged into it,” Motshekga explained.

She revealed that the white flag was to allow M23 to retrieve their deceased.

“There was a clear ceasefire which was agreed by the generals from M23, but also by our generals.”

No attacks

Motshekga also said there have been no attacks on SANDF bases in the last 48 hours.

“As I said, there’s never been any attacks since the ceasefire.”

She added that there were more discussions ongoing with other countries such as Angola.

“There’s also discussions which include Rwanda because it is alleged to be also one of the big perpetrators. That’s why we’re keeping communications with them. There’s been no hostility between us.

“The president did warn them to say, if you’re going to fire, we’ll take it as a declaration of war and we have to defend our people. That’s when the firing also stopped.”

READ MORE: SANDF troops poorly equipped and ‘should not have been deployed’, says defence union

Claims troops have no ammunition or food

The minister dismissed claims that SANDF troops have run out of supplies, such as ammunition and food.

“In terms of resources, I personally went to Goma, and I got a briefing from all the generals. At no stage did they say they have no ammunition,” Motshekga said.

“I went to our logistics centre, and there was no stage where they said, ‘minister, we have no food.’ None of the generals told me that.”

SANDF soldiers reacted with speed

Meanwhile, Holomisa acknowledged challenges facing the SANDF, attributing them to reduced funding.

“We cannot guarantee that we are ready because you are aware that we are struggling to even maintain the aircraft, like the helicopters, which normally give aerial cover to our troops when they are under attack,” the deputy minister said.

He also highlighted shortcomings within the SAMIDRC mission, noting that other allied troops had failed to provide adequate support during attacks.

“The troops of Congo surrendered. The troops of Burundi, where they were supposed to cover another flank, they also disappeared. And all of a sudden, these troops of South Africa ended up being attacked by mortars,” Holomisa said.

Despite this, the deputy minister praised the response of the SANDF troops.

“The way they have reacted, they acted with speed. I’m waiting for the UN to come up with statistics as to how many [M23] rebels have been shot at in that incident so as to see that our troops were fighting effectively.”

NOW READ: ‘Our soldiers did not die protecting anyone’s business interests in DRC,’ says Mbalula