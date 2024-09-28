Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

28 Sep 2024

05:00 am

Eben Etzebeth: Still dominating after 12 years

Eben Etzebeth's 128th cap celebrates a stellar career as the Springboks take on Argentina in a crucial Rugby Championship match today.

Eben Etzebeth: Still dominating after 12 years

Eben Etzebeth will become SA rugby’s most capped player this coming weekend. Picture: Gallo Images

Like a fine wine from his native Western Cape, Eben Etzebeth only seems to get better with age and when he earns his record 128th cap for the Springboks today, 12 years after his first, the fire in his belly will not have dimmed.

It would be a fitting tribute to the man if the Boks defeat Argentina in Mbombela this afternoon and bring home the Rugby Championship.

But, let’s not kid ourselves, that’s not going to be easy.

This Los Pumas side is one of the best in Argentine rugby history, having given the All Blacks a black eye and walloped the Wallabies already this season.

In losing to them by a single point last weekend, the South Africans looked disjointed and their flashes of attacking brilliance were devalued by some bad defending.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Etzebeth young enough to make run at all-time Test caps record

Yet, perhaps a bloody nose was what was needed to burst the bubble of complacency for the Springboks – and their fans.

We’re world champions, so everyone is out to get us.

Playing in front of an enthusiastic and unashamedly partisan crowd could lift the Boks back to the commanding heights they have occupied for so long now.

Whatever happens, it certainly won’t be boring.

Vintage rugby coming up.

NOW READ: Eben Etzebeth to set new Bok Test cap record: ‘Massive achievement’

Read more on these topics

Eben Etzebeth Editorials Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Woman loses R1.8m negligence case involving miscarried twins removed a month apart
Courts Hlophe’s JSC gig halted after court ruling
Politics ANC-DA rift in Tshwane a ‘blow for GNU’
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: From the Brink of oblivion, the ANC keeps rising to power
South Africa ‘R6 billion in the red’; Gauteng could face bankruptcy by 2025 amid e-tolls debt

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES