Eben Etzebeth: Still dominating after 12 years

Eben Etzebeth's 128th cap celebrates a stellar career as the Springboks take on Argentina in a crucial Rugby Championship match today.

Eben Etzebeth will become SA rugby’s most capped player this coming weekend. Picture: Gallo Images

Like a fine wine from his native Western Cape, Eben Etzebeth only seems to get better with age and when he earns his record 128th cap for the Springboks today, 12 years after his first, the fire in his belly will not have dimmed.

It would be a fitting tribute to the man if the Boks defeat Argentina in Mbombela this afternoon and bring home the Rugby Championship.

But, let’s not kid ourselves, that’s not going to be easy.

This Los Pumas side is one of the best in Argentine rugby history, having given the All Blacks a black eye and walloped the Wallabies already this season.

In losing to them by a single point last weekend, the South Africans looked disjointed and their flashes of attacking brilliance were devalued by some bad defending.

Yet, perhaps a bloody nose was what was needed to burst the bubble of complacency for the Springboks – and their fans.

We’re world champions, so everyone is out to get us.

Playing in front of an enthusiastic and unashamedly partisan crowd could lift the Boks back to the commanding heights they have occupied for so long now.

Whatever happens, it certainly won’t be boring.

Vintage rugby coming up.

