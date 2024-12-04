Education bodies must vet teachers

Teachers with records of rape, murder, and fraud remain in classrooms. Education bodies must act decisively to ensure professionalism in schools.

We’re not surprised that the national department of basic education buried its head in the sand this week when we tried to ask questions about the fact that one in 25 staff in the department has a criminal record.

Many of those criminals are still in front of classes teaching, despite their records reflecting offences including rape, murder, assault, theft, robbery, fraud, drug-related crimes and housebreaking.

According to the TPN Credit Bureau, last year there were about 16 000 employees of the department nationwide who had criminal records.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has criticised the government for being slow in addressing the issue.

He pointed out, however, it was not easy to detect the criminals because some obtained fake police clearance certificates when applying for employment.

Therefore, he added, “teachers with criminal records are able to get away with crime because no-one knows about their records.”

ALSO READ: Parents close Eldorado Park school in protest over ‘abusive’ teacher

Now, while it is true, as Makaneta says, that teachers are entitled to due process under the labour relations laws, the reality is that the basic education department needs to be far more thorough in vetting teachers applying for jobs.

Those who cheat with false police clearance certificates should be fired – and the cops whom they bribed should be charged with corruption.

National Association of School Governing Bodies secretary-general Matakanye Matakanye is justifiably worried about the situation.

He said the organisation checked on the national picture after it was reported that 649 teachers with criminal records were still employed by the Free State department of education.

Matakanye said: “We call upon the minister of education and the SA Council for Educators to immediately act because we cannot allow criminals to teach our children. It is their responsibility to ensure the teachers conduct themselves professionally.”

We agree wholeheartedly.

NOW READ: Concerns about food poisoning incidents disrupting teaching and learning