Parents close Eldorado Park school in protest over ‘abusive’ teacher

The school will reopen on Tuesday with a meeting scheduled with officials to discuss the investigations into the teacher's alleged abuse.

Parents in Eldorado Park, Gauteng, are not backing down to a teacher they want removed.

The angry parents had expressed a long list of complaints against a Grade 6 teacher at Florida Avenue Primary School, closing the school on Monday, 28 October, in protest over the perceived inaction of authorities.

The parents had previously removed and barred the teacher from the school, but union pressure saw the male teacher set for a return to the classroom.

Teacher not suspended

The South African Democratic Teacher’s Union (Sadtu) staged a mass gathering in the area on 23 October in support of the teacher, who was expected back at school on Monday.

Parents allege that the teacher has repeatedly used sexually explicit language in the class, sexually harassed female learners and physically struck learners on more than one occasion.

Beryl Jegels, a community activist assisting the parents, told The Citizen that the allegations against the teacher extend back at least two years.

The Democratic Alliance’s education spokesperson Michael Waters led a team to the school on Monday having earlier accused Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office of ignoring the situation.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations, [they] warrant immediate attention and a thorough investigation,” stated Waters.

The Gauteng Department of Education acknowledged to The Citizen that they were aware of the claims against the teacher representatives who were also present at the school on Monday.

“The Department is aware and can confirm that we have pending cases which are currently being investigated, and the outcome thereof will determine the action to be taken,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Authorities to convene meeting

Feeling ignored by a GDE that they say has failed to act accordingly, Jegels said the parents have had no choice but to protest.

In a meeting with officials on Monday, Jegels said officials agreed to return to the school on Wednesday morning to update them on the state of the investigation.

Wednesday’s meeting is aimed at presenting the findings of investigations into the allegations.

“It must be noted that the disciplinary action depends on the merits of the case and the department cannot comment on what sanction may be issued by SACE [South African Council for Educators] as it is an independent professional body,” Mabona explained.

Improved teacher conduct

The GDE spokesperson stated that the department was mindful to engage with teachers to stress their responsibilities and adhere to a “professional code of ethics”.

“Educators should lead by example to ensure that learners mirror their conduct in creating a safe school environment, conducive for effective learning and teaching,” said Mabona.

“Furthermore, we appeal to our educators to refrain from all types of misconduct and focus on learning and teaching,” he concluded.

The school will be open on Tuesday, and while the teacher has not been suspended, he will not be present until after Wednesday’s meeting at the earliest.

