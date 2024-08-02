Escalating conflict: Calls for restraint in Middle East

Israel's retaliatory strikes heighten tensions. The US and Iran were urged to intervene for peace.

The Israeli government believes in the biblical injunction of “and eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth” – although in the case of Palestinians that ratio is running at about 30 to one in favour of Israel.

But, sadly, if Israel thinks that assassinating enemy leaders will bring an end to the conflict, it is mistaken, because every person it kills becomes a martyr and the well of bitterness against Israel grows ever deeper.

Just hours after Israel targeted and killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a retaliatory strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, it was reported that Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh had been killed by a missile strike in Iran.

Already, there have been multiple calls for revenge for the second killing, even though, so far, Israel has not admitted responsibility.

Ironically, Haniyeh had been the one leading the Hamas side in talks to try and end the conflict in Gaza and, rightly or wrongly, this will be interpreted by the enemies of Israel as a clear sign that it is not interested in peace.

It is time that the US and Iran – sponsors of Israel and Hamas respectively – brought their dogs of war to heel.

