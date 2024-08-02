Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

2 Aug 2024

04:20 am

Immediate action needed to save aviation industry

The aviation industry's survival depends on immediate government action to address infrastructure failures and regulatory issues.

Immediate action needed to save aviation industry

Picture: iStock

Without air transportation, the efficient movement of people and goods may as well regress back to the days when donkey carts delivered sacks of grain and Model T Fords and steamships got you from A to B.

In the 21st century, time is money and without aviation, an entire economic value chain goes down the drain.

When critical infrastructure in support of the aviation economy fails, is poorly maintained, or people responsible simply miss deadlines, the financial cost is borne by airlines and their customers.

Curiously, not by the regulators, who continue to collect their taxes irrespective of delivery.

In severe cases, the wages of poor planning and maintenance can mean injury or death for travellers or, at the very least, frustration due to delays and diversions.

It is this lack of focus in various government departments and regulatory bodies that inevitably continue to haunt local aviation.

ALSO READ: Power outage at Cape Town Airport exposes deep flaws

The temporary closure of several airports due to procedural review deadlines missed by Air Traffic Control and Navigation Services – and a power failure at Cape Town International Airport – over the past few days is evidence of a looming air transport crisis.

It points to a complete disregard, or ignorance, for the critical role that aviation plays in our economy.

Perhaps freshly minted Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy will take note – and then take charge; perhaps pay attention to the many shadows of doubt that are cast on the ability of officials in the department she inherited. Hopefully, she can keep the country flying.

Airlines have already had enough. In a statement, the Airlines Association of South Africa said as much.

We’ve seen how long it has taken to shake the tree at Eskom.

Now, when lives and the economy are both at stake, nothing less than immediate action will do.

ALSO READ: Aviation workers’ strike causes minimal disturbances

Read more on these topics

airline aviation Editorials Transport Minister

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gauteng restaurant inspections: Three foreigners arrested, business closed due to non-compliance
Courts Thabo Bester takes legal action against ‘inhumane’ conditions at Kgosi Mampuru
Multimedia From gang den to sport haven: Businessman gives up on government and fixes community park (VIDEO)
Crime Criminals vandalise cemetery in search of valuables
Health Twice-yearly jab can prevent HIV, landmark study finds

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES