Immediate action needed to save aviation industry

The aviation industry's survival depends on immediate government action to address infrastructure failures and regulatory issues.

Without air transportation, the efficient movement of people and goods may as well regress back to the days when donkey carts delivered sacks of grain and Model T Fords and steamships got you from A to B.

In the 21st century, time is money and without aviation, an entire economic value chain goes down the drain.

When critical infrastructure in support of the aviation economy fails, is poorly maintained, or people responsible simply miss deadlines, the financial cost is borne by airlines and their customers.

Curiously, not by the regulators, who continue to collect their taxes irrespective of delivery.

In severe cases, the wages of poor planning and maintenance can mean injury or death for travellers or, at the very least, frustration due to delays and diversions.

It is this lack of focus in various government departments and regulatory bodies that inevitably continue to haunt local aviation.

The temporary closure of several airports due to procedural review deadlines missed by Air Traffic Control and Navigation Services – and a power failure at Cape Town International Airport – over the past few days is evidence of a looming air transport crisis.

It points to a complete disregard, or ignorance, for the critical role that aviation plays in our economy.

Perhaps freshly minted Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy will take note – and then take charge; perhaps pay attention to the many shadows of doubt that are cast on the ability of officials in the department she inherited. Hopefully, she can keep the country flying.

Airlines have already had enough. In a statement, the Airlines Association of South Africa said as much.

We’ve seen how long it has taken to shake the tree at Eskom.

Now, when lives and the economy are both at stake, nothing less than immediate action will do.

