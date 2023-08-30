Even the young go on ‘Nessie’ hunt

It is one of the most enduring mysteries of modern times, more baffling, even, than Fikile Mbalula’s Tweets. But the Loch Ness monster continues to enthral people from around the globe. Is there or isn’t there a secretive, prehistoric creature – or creatures – living in the depths of the chilly, vast lake in Scotland? ALSO READ: Biggest Loch Ness monster search in decades gets underway This week, hundreds of “Nessie” enthusiasts descended on Loch Ness to see if they could find a trace of the animal, sightings of which go back centuries. No such luck – although even the…

It is one of the most enduring mysteries of modern times, more baffling, even, than Fikile Mbalula’s Tweets. But the Loch Ness monster continues to enthral people from around the globe.

Is there or isn’t there a secretive, prehistoric creature – or creatures – living in the depths of the chilly, vast lake in Scotland?

This week, hundreds of “Nessie” enthusiasts descended on Loch Ness to see if they could find a trace of the animal, sightings of which go back centuries. No such luck – although even the experts are still not sure whether the sounds heard in the loch were made by a creature or by the waters themselves.

What is no mystery, of course, is that Nessie really does wonders for the tills in and around Loch Ness and is a major tourist draw card.

Why? Even the Americans have heard of her… The brand is so strong that, perhaps, Scots nationalists could build an independence campaign around her: Nessie won’t be free until Scotland is…

What is heartening about the latest fuss it that the fever is being spread to younger generations. And that’s perhaps because even in our information-overloaded world, human beings still love to be puzzled by unanswered questions…