President Ramaphosa's signing of the Expropriation Bill promises fair land redistribution, safeguarding public use and fostering social justice.

Although the recent signing of the Expropriation Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa has created a lot of controversy, this is a huge milestone since the advent of democracy.

Due to many having illegally benefited from the land in which they now possess, the Act will likely help in relation to restorative justice.

This move by Ramaphosa has been long anticipated, but it has divided the country. Some people, like US President Donald Trump are totally against the Act, while others are only concerned about how it will be implemented.

With this Act, the government has been given a go-ahead to expropriate land without compensation. Unlike going the Zimbabwe route, the Act has been drafted in a manner that adheres to the constitutional prescripts of Section 25, whereby land can be expropriated lawfully, fairly and not arbitrary.

This gives the government the opportunity to expropriate and repurpose land or property for the interest of the public. And what is sought to be repurposed is land that is not utilised, property that is abandoned and land that has been acquired through state subsidies such as state-owned enterprises and so on.

This Act offers the required security to protect private homes and businesses because this Act only applies to land and buildings that can be used for public use.

And in the way it is done, it avoids the possibility of illegal occupation of land and seeks to avoid any negative economic impacts because it does not threaten economic stability and investor confidence.

For in a nutshell, the Act itself is not advocating for the seizure of land in a way it negatively affects the people, as falsely claimed by Trump.

But what this Act brings with it is the required land reform and ownership that is equitable. It brings more improved public infrastructure because more land will be in the hands of government.

In addition, the government will have the upper hand to provide more housing and reduce the congestion found across the country.

All in all, if done well, this Act paves the way for food security and rural development. But this also requires government to offer support and skills to farmers and to provide the necessary resources for productive agriculture.

This is a transformation agenda that seeks to prioritise social justice and the equitable access to resources for the benefit of the people in majority.

It will allow for much-needed social cohesion and inclusive growth that reduces the high inequalities that are persistent within the country.