Cartoon of the day

By Themba Siwela

27 Jan 2025

07:25 am

The Expropriation Act remains unconstitutional, asserts Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Dean Macpherson.

The minister shared his analysis of clauses within the Act that he believed created a conflict in processes that would infringe on the rights of property owners facing expropriation.

Macpherson spoke at a briefing on Saturday, where he and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen asked for the constitution to be upheld and respected.

‘Contradictory’ processes

The DPWI is the department tasked with implementing the Act, while the DA sought legal clarification on it.

“Effectively, there is a contradiction in the sequencing of how expropriation is supposed to occur between sections 7, 8 and 19,” said Macpherson.

Read the full article here: Expropriation Act: ‘Contradictory processes’ will prevent implementation, says Macpherson

