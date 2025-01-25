Expropriation Act: ‘Contradictory processes’ will prevent implementation, says Macpherson

The public works and infrastructure minister outlined clauses that he believes create conflicting paths to expropriation.

The Expropriation Act remains unconstitutional, asserts Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Dean Macpherson.

The minister shared his analysis of clauses within the Act that he believed created a conflict in processes that would infringe on the rights of property owners facing expropriation.

Macpherson was speaking at a briefing on Saturday where he and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen asked for the constitution to be upheld and respected.

‘Contradictory’ processes

The DPWI are the department tasked with implementing the Act, while the DA had sought legal clarification on Act.

“Effectively, there is a contradiction in the sequencing of how expropriation is supposed to take place between sections 7, 8 and 19,” said Macpherson.

He argued that Section 19 stated that where the expropriating authority and owner could agree on a value of expropriated property, a set process should follow.

Section 19 states that parties must attempt to settle the dispute via mediation and if unable to do so, the state and the owner had 180 days from the date of the notice of expropriation to ask the courts to determine the appropriate value.

However, Macpherson argued that Sections 7 and 8 state the value must be determined before the notice of expropriation was served.

He said these differences were problematic, as such an important piece of legislation could not have conflicting parameters.

“That is not a matter of interpretation, but it is a matter of fact. You cannot have two contradictory processes to determine expropriation contained in one bill. It can only be one or the other,” Macpherson said.

GNU partners must show respect

Steenhuisen was adamant that the Act would be challenged and was confident of halting its implementation.

Macpherson reiterated Steenhuisen’s earlier assertion that the party was not warned by the ANC that the signing of Expropriation Act was imminent.

The public works minister added that the move was one of “bad faith”, and stressed that the DA had solutions to Act that were ignored.

In the wake of Ramaphosa signing the Act, Macpherson said no arbitrary expropriation would be allowed under his watch and welcomed his party submitting a dispute with the president.

“We cannot have situations where what happened this week becomes a norm or allowed to happen. We are partners. We are equal partners and equal partners need to treat each other with respect,” Macpherson said.

