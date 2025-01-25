DA fails to leave GNU, will ask Ramaphosa for a ‘reset’

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said the party would reconsider its stance should their 'ideas and solutions' be ignored.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said the party will remain committed to the government of national unity (GNU).

The Mister of Agriculture within the GNU made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, two days after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act.

However, Steenhuisen said the party felt disrespected by the African National Congress (ANC), and would be invoking clauses in the GNU statement of intent to seek a reset of relations between the participating parties.

DA still in the GNU

Steenhuisen said the GNU had been well-received at the World Economic Forum, which the minister had returned from on Saturday morning.

Despite this, he took exception to Ramaphosa’s statement at the ANC lekgotla where the president claimed the GNU would pursue the goals the National Democratic Revolution (NDR), a long-standing ANC policy.

Steenhuisen labeled statement “incorrect and immature” and not being in line with the spirit and intent of the GNU.

He lamented Ramaphosa signing the Expropriation Act and accused the president of showing little courtesy toward the GNU partners.

Despite the perceived “arrogance and disrespect”, Steenhuisen said they would continue with the GNU project as they felt it was still the best option for South Africa.

GNU statement of intent

The DA leader has since written to the president to express his concerns and to invoke Sections 19 and 20 of the statement of intent signed when the GNU was formed.

The sections cited allow for the establishment of a dispute resolution mechanism between GNU participants.

“The President needs to accept, along with his party, that the ANC does not have the majority in South Africa. They are now, just another minority party and the DA are partners in the GNU” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen said his party would no be treated like a doormat and did not take the current political climate likely.

“The DA will not be reduced to being mere spectators in a government in which we bring a large part of the seats,” said Steenhuisen.

“If a reset is not possible, and we remain unable to be able to play our part in the growth and jobs agenda, if our ideas and solutions are merely waved away with hand of the NDR, then we too will have to reconsider our options and how to best serve South Africa in this situation,”

