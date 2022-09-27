Editorial staff
27 Sep 2022
Expropriation laws will affect growth

If the state cannot create a climate in which investors feel their financial commitments are secure, then they will find other places to put their money.

There is a saying which, even in this technically advanced and wondrous age of ours, still has resonance: If you want to complain about a farmer, then don’t do it with your mouth full. Put simply, it emphasises that the people who grow the food are essential to the smooth running of any society. That is why one should pay attention to the thoughts on our pages today of Bennie van Zyl, one of the country’s most influential farmers and head of the farmer organisation, TLU SA. Van Zyl is one of the main lobbyists on behalf of organised agriculture...

