‘It’s about real estate’: Floyd Mayweather throws punch at SA land ownership

By Cornelia Le Roux

Undefeated former American boxing world champion and promoter Floyd “Money’ Mayweather” touched down at Lanseria International Airport recently on his $50 million (about R900 million) TMT private jet after a visit to Harare, where he kicked off his “Motherland Tour” last week.

Speaking to the media at the airport upon his arrival, Mayweather revealed one of the reasons for his tour was to inspire African people to take more ownership in their careers.

ALSO READ: Next boxing legend will come from Africa – Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather in SA: ‘Get that land back’

The world’s richest boxer with a net worth of $450 million (about R8.1 billion) then expounded on his vision of African ownership with the daring statement that Africans must “get that land back”.

“I can sit and say everything, but it is all about giving back and growth and I want to see more people in South Africa have more ownership,” Mayweather said.

“Like myself, I own my career. I became my own boss. Even in America, it’s about real estate. I want people in Africa to have the same thing for themselves.

“You guys [Africans] have all the resources and the land, but we need a lot of that land back to the Africans and you guys need to own yourselves,” the 46-year-old American boxing icon urged.

WATCH: Floyd Mayweather addresses land ownership

Floyd Mayweather talking about Ownership and Land just after he landed in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/0pYw6NAZLA— Teboho Mohoto (@BlackBaas1) July 15, 2023

Mayweather weighing in on one of the country’s most contentious issues sparked mixed reactions on Twitter.

Some tweeps were quick to quote his previous dismissive remark about the continent during his South African visit nine years ago.

When asked at the time about giving back and outreaches in Africa, the former boxer simply replied: “What has Africa done for me?”

ALSO READ: Rate it or hate it: What your favs wore to Floyd Mayweather’s Banquet Dinner

Twitter reacts

The reactions ranged from references to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF)‘s calls for radical land reform, to the “catastrophic” outcome of land distribution in Zimbabwe.

Some tweeps wondered why Mayweather — who regularly embarks on extravagant shopping sprees and boasts an impressive property portfolio — does not put his money where his mouth is and assist Africans to acquire land out of his own pocket.

He doesn’t have our experience about how catastrophic land distribution has been. Both in Zim and SA.— Ngwato Thobejane 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@TsipaA) July 16, 2023

Y’all are angry because he sounds like Malema, nhe 🤣🤣🤣🤣 black South Africans priorities booze and groove.— Longlive Supa Mega ✊🏿 (@iThando) July 16, 2023

He quietly becoming a leader 💯— RandiVision (@RandiVision) July 15, 2023

Wait until he gets robbed or kidnapped…— Ms. Eddings (@PattyCakesyall) July 16, 2023

I remember when he was talking about "what did Africa do for me?"— Kwabena X 🔴⚫️🟢 (@Kwabena_X_) July 16, 2023

Most of the land is owned by government……I don't have a problem to buy that piece— Thasoles (@Thasoles1) July 16, 2023

🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥 please inform Floyd to not involve the ANC no matter how hard they sell him the "Nelson Mandela story" buy the land and empower its people— Buhle (@BuhleSpeelman) July 16, 2023

just give back floyd just give back brother we dont need no speeches just drop loads like u doo when u but 3 million dollar watches and 98 cars— Deion Harris (@DeionHa61159519) July 16, 2023

He owns Air space aka 9 skyscrapers 1 worth 3.1 Billion & other properties fam— 🇺🇸DJ SCRAP DIRTY🇺🇸 (@SCRAPDIRTY) July 16, 2023

NOW READ: EFF blasts courts ‘captured by white establishment’ following land grabs ruling