Federer changed tennis for better
Editorial staff
Federer, son to South African mother Lynette and Swiss father Robert, has won the most overall career singles titles of the three.
(FILES) This file combination of photo created on July 16, 2017 shows Switzerlands Roger Federer holding up the Wimbledon Championships trophy after winning each of his eight mens singles titles at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, in (top L-R) 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, (bottom L-R) 2007, 2009, 2012 and July 16, 2017. (Photo by AFP) /
Read more on these topics