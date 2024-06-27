Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

27 Jun 2024

04:30 am

Finger lickin’ good charity adds hope

Statistics reveal nearly a quarter of households in South Africa lack food, impacting children's health and development.

Hunger

Photo: iStock

It is sobering to realise that, according to the latest General Household Survey by Statistics SA, almost one in four households say they don’t have enough to eat.

Many of those who go hungry are school-age children.

Malnourishment not only has serious physical impacts on health, but it also dramatically affects the cognitive, physical, social and psychological development of youngsters, leaving them at lifelong risk of health and economic challenges.

ALSO READ: More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF

Researchers studying the impact of fast-food giant KFC’s Add Hope campaign show that even small donations – such as the R2 people voluntarily contribute when buying a meal at KFC – can make a difference in the lives of our school kids.

The initiative has raised almost R1 billion in 15 years – R644 million from KFC customers and R391 million for the company – which goes towards providing tens of thousands of school meals daily.

ALSO READ: Actress Hlubi Mboya-Arnold steps down from her role at UN’s World Food Programme

While this is a fine example of corporate social responsibility, it also shows South Africans are willing to dip into their pockets to help others less fortunate.

More than anything, though, it proves that even a little contribution from the better-off can be life-changing for many poor people.

Read more on these topics

charity food food security hunger

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane
Business Will consumers win in local industry’s battle against Shein and Temu?
Local News Community Chat: Are you ready for school holidays to end?
Politics DA eyes 11 cabinet positions in GNU Cabinet
Politics ANC confirms parliamentary comeback of ‘Streetwise’ Zizi Kodwa

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES