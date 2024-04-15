Actress Hlubi Mboya-Arnold steps down from her role at UN’s World Food Programme

Mboya-Arnold was a recent guest speaker at her former high school, Rustenburg Girls' High School’s 130th birthday celebrations.

Actress Hlubi Mboya-Arnold has stepped down from her role at UN’s World Food Programme. Picture: hlubimboya1/Instagram

Almost two decades as United Nations’ (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) ambassador, actress Hlubi Mboya-Arnold has stepped down from her role but promises to continue activism work.

“After a long and dedicated time at WFP I am shifting my engagements onto a broader set of human rights issues,” said Mboya-Arnold on her social media.

“One of the most influential proponent of activism is that I will continue to work to build a more equitable, just and inclusive international system.”

Mboya-Arnold served the global institution for 17 years being appointed Goodwill Ambassador over 14 years.

The former Isidingo actress who is still referred to by her character’s name, Nandipha, said she still believes in the work done by WFP.

“Particularly in nutrition, food system transformation, school meals and girls education. WFP is full of incredible humans, committed to make a difference in war-torn, conflict and famine areas.”

The WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation saving lives in emergencies and through food assistance.

The organisation brings life-saving food to people displaced by conflict and made destitute by disasters. It helps individuals and communities find life-changing solutions to the multiple challenges they face in building better futures.

ALSO READ: ‘Insane to think’: Benni McCarthy on world’s first ‘bulletproof park’ in Mitchells Plain

Grateful

Mboya-Arnold spoke with gratitude to have worked with the WFP.

“I am grateful for the privilege and opportunity to have worked with so many outstanding WFP field officers and colleagues doing lifesaving work on the African Diaspora..”

“I will do everything in my power in the years to come for the most vulnerable people across the continent.”

“At the same time while the world is facing complex, multifaceted and interconnected crises; my portfolio will continue to include women empowerment and girls education on the African continent.”

Mboya-Arnold, who won the Best Actress Award at the South Africa Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in 2022 for her role on I Am All Girls, was recently invited to be a guest speaker at her former high school, Rustenburg Girls’ High School.

The school was celebrating its 130th birthday and had Mboya-Arnold rub shoulders with the school’s current crop of girls.

“We were privileged to have the incredible Hlubi Mboya (E1995) as our guest speaker! An accomplished actress, producer, and World Food Programme Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Hlubi inspired us all with her infectious energy, empowering words, and remarkable journey,” read a post from the school.

The celebrations saw the gathering of past pupils from various year groups spanning back to 1947 reunited with some of the school’s principals.

NOW READ: ‘I object to anyone who suggests AKA killed our daughter’ – Anele Tembe’s father speaks out