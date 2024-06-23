Custard apple and 9 other exotic fruits you should try and where to find them

From curuba fruit to custard apples, rambutan, and more!

Here are 10 exotic fruits you should try and where to find them. Picture: iStock

Exploring the world of exotic fruits can be a delightful and adventurous experience for fruit lovers.

These exotic fruits not only offer unique flavours and textures, but also provide a taste of something truly extraordinary, making them worth seeking out.

10 exotic fruits you should try and where to find them

1. Monstera deliciosa

Also known as the Swiss cheese plant, this fruit is said to have a unique flavour reminiscent of a mix between pineapple and banana. It is native to Central America and can be found in tropical regions like the Caribbean.

Monstera Delisiosa, Picture: iStock

2. Curuba fruit

Curuba, also called banana passionfruit, comes from the Andean valleys in South America, especially Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. This fruit tastes tangy and a bit sweet, similar to passionfruit, and has a texture like a banana. People often use it in juices, desserts, and smoothies.

Curuba fruit. Picture: iStock

3. Longkong or Langsat

This fruit is popular in Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines and is said to have a sweet and slightly tart flavour.

Yellow langsat fruit. Picture: iStock

4. Hairy sugar apple

This fruit has a sweet, custard-like flesh and is native to the tropical Americas but can also be found in parts of Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and the Philippines.

Sugar Apple fruit. Picture: iStock

5. Custard apple

Known for its creamy texture and sweet flavour, the custard apple is widely grown in India, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Custard apple. Picture: iStock

6. Keppel fruit

Keppel fruit, often referred to as the “forbidden fruit,” has a unique flavour reminiscent of a blend between mango and cantaloupe. It is native to Southeast Asia and is particularly found in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Keppel fruit. Picture: iStock

7. Starfruit

Also known as carambola, star fruit is notable for its star-shaped cross-section and tangy-sweet flavour. This fruit is popular in Southeast Asia but is also cultivated in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide, including the Caribbean and South America.

Yellow Starfruits. Picture: iStock

8. Soursop

Soursop, also known as graviola or guanabana, is a large, green fruit with a spiky exterior and a sweet, tangy pulp. It is native to the tropical regions of the Americas and the Caribbean and is prized for its potential health benefits.

soursop/guánabana fruit. Picture: iStock

9. Rambutan

With its hairy, red shell and juicy, sweet interior, rambutan is a popular fruit in Southeast Asia. It is found in the Malay-Indonesian region and other tropical areas of Southeast Asia like Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

A heap of rambutans. Picture: iStock

10. Cactus fruit

Also known as prickly pear, cactus fruit is the fruit of the Opuntia cactus. It has a sweet, melon-like flavour, and is found in regions like the southwestern United States, Mexico, the Mediterranean, and most African countries.

Prickly pear cactus fruits. Picture: iStock

