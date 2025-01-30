Five years later, UK regrets the Brexit decision

The UK’s Brexit experiment has backfired, with a significant drop in support and a rise in calls to rejoin the EU.

It’s interesting to note that a poll this week showed support for Brexit is at an all-time low in the UK.

A YouGov poll showed yesterday just 30% of Britons still believe the UK made the right decision to leave the European Union.

Tomorrow, it will be five years since Britain formally left the bloc after 52% of Britons voted to leave the EU in June 2016.

The poll revealed that 18% who supported Brexit now believe it was a mistake, while 55% of those questioned were in favour of rejoining.

Some 62% believe that Brexit has so far been more of a failure, against just 11% who feel that it has been more of a success, though a more noncommittal 20% of Britons consider it neither a success nor a failure.

An independent report this month by Cambridge Econometrics says: “London has 290 000 fewer jobs than if Brexit had not taken place, with half the total two million job losses nationwide coming in the financial services and construction sectors.”

It seems the people have spoken.