Ghost of Marikana still haunts ANC

Why has no-one in the government offered an apology for the plainly excessive use of force by poorly trained cops?

Some of forty-four white crosses representing the 44 people killed in Marikana 10 years ago this month are seen at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

It is ironic that one of the main concerns of the ANC, as the country marked the 11th anniversary of the Marikana massacre yesterday, was that its opponents should not use the day as an opportunity for political point-scoring.

Leaving aside that this is exactly what our rulers do at the drop of a hat – and memorials are a prime opportunity – does the ANC not realise that, by its conduct during and after the shootings at Marikana, it has given its enemies plenty of ammunition already?

For example, why has it taken so long to bring any prosecutions or hold anyone accountable for the reckless way police officers opened fire with automatic weapons on protesting miners on that day?

On the other hand, let us not forget that the Marikana events had been preceded by the murders of cops, allegedly by strikers. Also, the video evidence shows that the protesters were not only armed themselves – albeit mainly with spears and clubs – but they were moving aggressively towards the police.

In other words, no-one involved in what happened was a hero and no-one was a saint.