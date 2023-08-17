‘Election gimmick’ – Parties slam Sanral’s R1.3-bn road project in Limpopo

While many celebrated the intervention by government, some, including opposition parties, branded the move electioneering by the ANC ahead of polls next year.

A R1.3 billion South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) road project cash injection to the Waterberg region has been branded an “election gimmick” by opposition parties and some citizens in Limpopo.

Last week, the agency’s big guns took to the Modimolle local municipality on a stakeholder-led engagement session, aimed at sharing vital information regarding Sanral’s planned road network projects worth more than R1 billion.

‘Taking Sanral to the People’

The agency said the flagship is dubbed “Taking Sanral to the People”, adding that it was aimed at empowering local small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and people of working age, especially women, youth and people living with disabilities, with the primary knowledge of subcontracting and ensuring available job opportunities.

Projects to be implemented include:

Improvement of the R101 national road from Bela-Bela to Modimolle/Mookgophong valued at R650 million, improvement of the R33 national road from the N1 to Modimolle valued at R350 million and the upgrading of the R33 national road in Vaalwater town valued at R220 million.

ANC slammed

First on the list was the Bolsheviks Party of South Africa, led by its general secretary, Seun Mogotji.

“This is shocking and irresponsible by the ANC in Limpopo,” said Mogotji. “What is more perplexing is that during the tenure of DA mayor (Marlene) van Starden, who passed away two months ago – may her soul rest in eternal peace – there was nothing done to fix roads in that municipality.

“But soon after her death, R1.3 billion flagship projects are announced. What is even more mind-boggling is that the projects are announced a few months before the 2024 general elections. If this is not an election gimmick, then what is?” he asked.

Others who spoke to The Citizen said Mogotji was only doing his job as a member of the opposition. ANC Waterberg spokesperson Seraka Mapeka said Mogotji’s claims were baseless but unfounded.

ANC Limpopo secretary Reuben Madadzhe dismissed the claims, saying the ANC was on course, delivering projects and creating jobs for the people of Limpopo.

– news@citizen.co.za