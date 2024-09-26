Government has duty to make SA safer

There is only one country where people feel less safe – and that’s Ecuador, which is torn by drugs and gang violence.

It’s not surprising to hear the results of a global survey which show that just 30% of South Africans feel safe enough to walk in their streets at night.

What is shocking, though, is that there is only one country where people feel less safe – and that’s Ecuador, which is torn by drugs and gang violence.

We’re on par with Liberia, the African country wracked by internal strife and wars, never mind poverty.

ALSO READ: Crime in South Africa worse than official stats suggest

The latest global personal safety survey by poll giant Gallup, covering 2023, reveals that our confidence in our police and security organs continues to decline – from 59% in 2022 to 58% last year.

Judging by everyday conversations, though, we would guess that figure is also way too high.

It goes without saying that the government has a duty to make South Africa a safer place for all of us by getting to grips with crime.

And a significant proportion of that crime is enabled by, or includes members of, our own police service.

But, there is an equally important reason for eradicating crime.

Nobody is going to want to invest in a country (one badly needing jobs, remember) where you are as safe as in a South American “narco state”.

ALSO READ: Only 3% of stolen firearms are returned to their owners by police