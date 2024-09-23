Over 1 000 suspects arrested in Gauteng during weekend crime operation

More than 1 000 suspects, including those wanted for serious crimes, were arrested in Gauteng's Operation Shanela.

More than 1 000 suspects were arrested in Gauteng for murder, attempted murder, rape, business robbery, drug dealing, possession of drugs, and more crimes over the weekend.

The weekend high-density Operation Shanela was held throughout all five districts across the province in a collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

These include the Department of Home Affairs, other law enforcement agencies, the Community Policing Forum, and private security companies.

Capturing wanted suspects

Starting on Saturday, the operation included strategic roadblocks and targeted raids focused on capturing wanted suspects.

“During the operation, over 800 wanted suspects for various crimes were apprehended by detectives across the province, with 141 arrests related to crimes committed to women and children,” Gauteng police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane said.

Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana led operations in the West Rand district, where violent crimes such as murder, assault, hijacking, and robbery are prevalent.

In Kagiso, over 20 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol; 40 were illegal immigrants, three for possession of drugs, and two unlicensed liquor outlets were closed for non-compliance with regulations.

According to Shemane, the high-density operation will persist until a significant crime reduction is achieved in Gauteng.

In a separate incident on Thursday, the police successfully arrested five suspects linked to a business robbery in Orange Farm.

Business robbed in Orange Farm

“Following intelligence-led investigations, Saps members executed coordinated operational plans, resulting in the arrests and recovery of stolen items, including a laptop, cell phone, watch, and firearm used in the robbery,” Shemane said.

On Friday, law enforcement also foiled a hijacking and kidnapping in Florida, resulting in the arrest of four suspects aged between 25 and 47.

Officers responded quickly to the incident, tracing the suspects to Dobsonville and Lawley. The operation led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle (White VW Caddy) and rescue of the unharmed victim.

The apprehended suspects will soon face justice as they appear before various provincial magistrates’ courts.