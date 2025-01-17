Grade 1 parents face their ‘big school’ day reality

From over-preparing to nervous drop-offs, parents of new Grade 1s discover that school isn’t just a big deal for them, but for their kids too.

Parents wait outside the school gates with their children to be allocated space at Braamfischerville Primary School in Soweto, 15 January 2025, on the first day of schools. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

You can spot them from a mile away: a curious mix of pride, anxiety, and an almost militaristic dedication to preparation. They’re like rookie astronauts getting ready for a moon mission – armed with checklists, high hopes and absolutely no idea what they’re in for.

First, there’s the gear. These parents show up on day one with backpacks so large they could double as emergency shelters.

Inside, you’ll find a lunchbox with compartments for every food group, a water bottle and enough school supplies to outfit an entire classroom.

Yet, by the time their kid is in Grade 3, that same lunchbox will feature a crumpled granola bar and a half-empty bag of chips.

Everything short of the child’s spleen is labelled.

Then, there’s the outfit. New Grade 1 parents treat the first day of school like a runway show. Their little darlings are decked out in pristine school uniforms – complete with shoes that squeak with every step and a hairdo that required at least three rounds of YouTube tutorials.

By the end of the day, of course, the outfit will look like it lost a fight with a spaghetti monster, but the initial photos are what count.

Next, we have the drop-off ritual. Oh, the drama.

You’ll see parents who linger, peeking through the classroom window like they’re auditioning for a spy thriller. Others take the “just rip off the Band-Aid” approach, but you can tell they’re crying in their car before they’ve even pulled out of the parking lot.

And let’s not forget the overly enthusiastic ones who’ve been counting down to this day for six years and are practically doing cartwheels back to their cars.

But the real hallmark of these parents is the endless questioning. “Will my child make friends?” “What if they don’t like their teacher?”

“Should I sign them up for advanced Mandarin and coding classes now, or is it too late?” The veteran parents – you know, the ones who barely remember to pack a lunch – just smile knowingly and say: “Relax, they’ll be fine.”

By the end of the first month, these new Grade 1 parents will realise that their child is resilient, capable and probably better at navigating this whole school thing than they are.

But until then, let’s take note of who the real stars are: the kids who’ve already figured out that recess is the best subject.

And remember: 11 more years of school lie ahead.

