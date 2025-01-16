Parents hope for bright futures as schools open

As schools open, parents express hope and excitement, though some face placement challenges.

Parents walk with their children to Braamfischerville Primary School in Soweto yesterday on the first day of the new academic year. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Thousands of pupils across the country returned to classes yesterday to kick off the new school year.

Although some areas faced delays, jubilant parents expressed optimism for pupils starting Grades 1 and 8.

Luyanda Gebashe, a parent of a pupil beginning Grade 1 in Soweto, said this was an exciting moment for her.

Exciting moment for Grade 1 parents

“I am excited. This was our first choice and we didn’t encounter any challenges. It’s a good school, one we’ve been looking forward to. He was so happy last night and couldn’t sleep. He woke up early and got ready because he wanted to be on time,” she said.

“We hope he will get good grades and participate in class. He loves school but is also naughty, like any boy. I want him to become a doctor, but I told him to listen to his teachers and respect other pupils.”

But other parents who arrived early at Braamfischerville Primary School in Soweto were sad.

ALSO READ: ‘Must I send my child to an open field for school?’: Kids sit at home as assigned school isn’t built

Mary Mbele, a foster parent of a Grade 1 pupil, said she had been turned away and told to return on Tuesday.

“We arrived here at 7am hoping to get him into class, but we were told to go home and come back on Tuesday,” she said.

“This is our first time here because we couldn’t apply for admission earlier. I hope he gets placed because this is the nearest school for us.”

Pupils still seeking placement

Mbele, who fosters three children, said the child’s lack of a birth certificate complicated the process and was she unable to apply for school admission.

“We’ve been going to child welfare in Florida since 2019 to get the birth certificate because I knew it would become a problem,” she said.

“I also went to the district offices and they said the matter needed social workers. This could have been avoided if they’d done their job. As foster parents, we just want these children to have a proper future.”

ALSO READ: Back to school in SA: Hacks for parents and students

Long queues of parents seeking school placements formed at various district offices, including Florida Gauteng department of education offices.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane, however, said the department was ready for the year.

According to the department, space had been offered to 325 000 pupils in the province.

325 000 places offered

“The system is functioning at 100%. The challenges come from those who have appealed or rejected the schools offered,” said Chiloane during his visit to the new primary school in Bramfisherville.

He noted that late applications stood at about 14 000 on Tuesday and was expecting the number to increase as the school year began.

“Parents applying late are assigned schools with available space, but some demand schools that are closer to their homes,” said Chiloane.

ALSO READ: Attacks, flooding, cold and vandalism rock return to school

“While this creates challenges, we assure parents that their children will receive quality education wherever they are placed.

“Unfortunately, many queue at schools which attained high pass rates while ignoring those with open spaces.”

Another parent, Sarah Modisakeng, was not pleased with the school she was offered and has opted to go to the district.

Some parents not happy with placements

“Every year we always see this on TV and now it is happening to me. The online system is not fair and does not look at some of the factors before us,” said Modisakeng.

Chiloane emphasised that all pupils would be placed.

“It’s our responsibility to ensure every pupil gets into a school. We’re working with parents and communities to reinforce our commitment to all schools.”

NOW READ: Theft of classroom roof disrupts learning at North West school