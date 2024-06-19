Heiress Marlene Engelhorn donates €25m to charities

Marlene Engelhorn, heiress to the BASF fortune, donates €25 million to 77 organisations supporting various causes.

Millionaire heiress Marlene Engelhorn as part of a press conference entitled Project ” Good Advice for Redistribution” on January 9, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. – 20240109_PD1640 (Photo by ROLAND SCHLAGER / APA-PictureDesk / APA-PictureDesk via AFP)

The way some well-off people accumulate more and more wealth – and toys – shows that they ignore the reality that “you can’t take it with you” when you die, whatever you believe the final destination may be.

Leaving it behind, though, is the reason mega wealthy families grow in power and presence across the generations.

So, it is a refreshing change to see a wealth heiress in Europe deciding to give away the bulk of her inheritance to worthy causes.

Austrian-German heiress Marlene Engelhorn is putting her money where her mouth is, because she has been a vocal campaigner for more taxes on the rich.

She inherited her money from the family which founded the BASF chemical giant, but believes vast wealth in a few hands is not right.

The 32-year-old activist announced in January that she would be giving away €25 million (about R486 million) – the bulk of her inheritance.

She set up a citizens’ committee to decide how to distribute the money, which will go to 77 organisations that seek to improve environmental protection, education, integration, health and social issues, as well as poverty and affordable housing in Austria.

Perhaps, Ms Englehorn, your reward will be in heaven… if there is one.

