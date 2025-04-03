Woolies denies claim of discriminating against poor whites

Woolworths SA refutes allegations that its food donations exclude white recipients, saying the claims are false and designed to mislead the public.

Woolworths has emphatically denied a claim on social media that when it donates end-of-life food to charities, the recipients are barred from distributing it to poor whites.

The claim was made on X by Saxon African, known for its right-wing posts.

It alleged that “if you do charity with large companies like Woolworths, distributing end-of-life food to the homeless you have to sign a contract ensuring that it’s not given to white homeless people because of their BEE (black economic empowerment) regulations”.

Account 'spreading misinformation' – Woolworths

Woolworths SA said it appeared the account was “spreading misinformation with malicious intent”.

It added: “They have blocked us from responding to the tweet, but we can categorically state that the info is fake news. All of the info in the tweet is untrue.”

Saxon African claimed the conditions that Forward SA applied to end-of-life food distribution, restricted distribution to NPOs (non-profit organisations).

“The criteria that restricts the distribution is BEE. I don’t believe that it should be just government officials getting sanctioned for this… larger corporates supporting such racist systems deserve sanctions, too,” Saxon African posted on X yesterday.

Musician and parody artist The Kiffness, aka David Scott, joined the chat and said Food Forward SA got its noddy badge after reaching almost 95% black homeless people last year.

The Kiffness joined the chat

“Creating quotas for the homeless is supertwisted. So, Woolworths has said the claim that end-of-life food isn’t given to white homeless people is fake news.

“But the affidavit from their main end-of-life food charity, Food Forward SA says the enterprise has more than 75% black beneficiaries in line with BEE regulations. So, it’s true, even if you’re homeless, you are discriminated against because of your skin colour,” he said.

It seemed the affidavit by Food Forward SA was a post from 2017 and the updated certificate indicated that Food Forward SA beneficiaries were 94.91% black in September 2024.

Cradle of Hope shelter for abused women and children founder Melodie van Brakel said despite not being 100 % BEE they had never been denied a donation.

“It’s propaganda, we get to do a lot with big corporates as an NGO. Many times, we get letters asking us to confirm we help 100% black people,” she said.

'It's propaganda' – Cradle of Hope

Van Brakel said it wasn’t right and added at the Cradle of Hope they don’t just help only black people; they help the destitute.

“Here at the Cradle of Hope we don’t see colour,” she said.

Van Brakel said they did receive letters asking the shelter to confirm its BEE status.

“I usually reply and say that we as the Cradle of Hope help 78% of black people and we comply according to the BEE scorecard as a level one organisation.

“So, the BEE scorecard states that we comply as a level 1 BEE organisation if we help 75% or more black people.”

Letters to shelter to confirm BEE status

Van Brakel said usually the corporation was happy with her reply.

“We have never been denied a donation because we were not 100% BEE,” she said.

