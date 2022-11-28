Is Black Friday the real deal or just a scam?

Editorial staff

Black Friday has come and gone, Cyber Monday is here and the jury is still out on whether the discounts retailers offer the public are actually worth it.

In fact, it does feel as if South Africans either have little money to splurge on “specials” due to the tough economic times, or think it is a scam as many of the discounted goodies were already discounted – a far cry from overseas where most items are marked down 50% or more.

Black Friday in-store shopping took a backseat for the last two years due to Covid. This year’s Black Friday “extravaganza” gave those wishing to go deal-hunting in person a chance to experience it with some retailers even opening their doors at midnight.

However, it seems South Africans’ shopping was largely muted, as consumers looked for essentials instead of luxury goods.

PayFast MD Brendon Williamson however disagrees, saying Black Friday was still a success: “Despite the increased cost of living – or because of it – consumers aren’t holding back on spending money this year.”

Making ends meet has certainly become tougher. It seems the average consumer has become wiser to so-called specials as every cent counts.

